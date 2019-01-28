God is Greater Than Any Challenge I Have

by

By Paul Witkop

What is your challenge today? We all have them. The older we grow, the wiser we become if we realize that despite all our education, expertise and experience, we don’t have the answers to every problem we encounter. Sooner or later, there comes a challenge that will bring us to the humbling conclusion that we are not invincible.

One of my favorite accounts from the Bible is David and Goliath in I Samuel 17. All the odds were against David. He was young and inexperienced. Goliath was gigantic, bigger than anyone had ever seen before. I have been to the place where the battle took place. Even the geography was against David. Goliath seemed invincible.

It could be that the Goliath in your life is a medical problem, yours or someone close. Maybe you need a job or wisdom to decide your college major and life’s direction. It might be a relationship challenge with your spouse, your child or a friend. Maybe it is more personal, a struggle with unhealthy habits with drugs, alcohol, food or even sexuality.

Whatever our challenge, we have two choices. We can move away from it, avoid it or deny it. Or we can run toward it. Always begin with prayer and confessing our need for God’s guidance. Then we invest the time, do the hard work and go after it. God, with your help, we are going to conquer that giant.

David told Goliath, I Samuel 17:45 You come to me with sword, spear, and javelin, but I come to you in the name of the Lord Almighty.

David’s strength did not come overnight. He had spent lots of alone time with God. His heart had been strengthened so that he knew that his strength was not in his own weaponry. His strength and boldness came because he knew he was never alone. He attacked every challenge, armed with the Lord Almighty.

God calls each of us to grow in our strength, which is, in fact, not our strength at all. Our strength is the presence of the Lord. Whatever your Goliath is today, there is no challenge on earth against which the power of God and your willing open heart cannot prevail.

