NVSO to Host ‘Big Top’ Fundraising Gala

Magician Michael Paul NVSO ring-master (board member) Tammie Langdon, and stilt-walker Lindsay Maxfield, from Vertical Fix. Vertical Fix performers

North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) invites the public to attend its annual gala fundraising event, Saturday, Feb. 9. This “Big Top” event will be held at Arrowhead Country Club, 19888 North 73rd Avenue in Glendale. Join NVSO for “An Evening of Elegance Under the Big Top,” and witness fortunes told, feats of strength, and works of magic.

The event will feature vignettes by the performance team of Vertical Fix Productions, a Valley cirque-style entertainment company. Also, sophisticated magical entertainment will be provided by special guest, magician Michael Paul.

Attendees will have a variety of silent auction items to consider, including round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines, a violin hand-made especially for the event by Jody Summerford, spa packages, original artwork and themed baskets. Guests can donate dollars to take photos with circus performers, challenge Yuri (the strongest man in the world), and experience real magic, all while jugglers, stilt walkers and contortionists roam the room.

This circus-themed event begins with cocktails at 5:30pm, giving guests the opportunity to browse silent auction items and listen to NVSO musicians perform before dinner is served. Event tickets are $75 each (through Feb. 6) and include one cocktail, dinner and one raffle ticket. Seating is limited — make a reservation online at www.northvalleysymphony.org/events-calendar.

NVSO is a nonprofit community orchestra encompassing three youth ensembles and an adult orchestra. The mission of NVSO is to provide skilled and aspiring musicians of all ages the opportunity to learn, rehearse and perform exceptional orchestral music, fostering music appreciation and engagement among members of the North Valley community. The organization’s vision is to be a vibrant and diverse community that deeply cares for the artistry, learning and performance of exceptional orchestral music. Learn more.

