Student-Directed Production Brings MARVEL ONE ACTS to the Stage

by

The North Valley Arts Academies Theatre program at Shadow Mountain High School presents two brand new plays exploring characters from the Marvel Universe, Squirrel Girl and Cassie Lang (Ant Man).

Squirrel Girl Goes to College explores what happens when the quirky super hero heads off to college. Sub-Atomic explores the trials and tribulations of Ant Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Stature), as she navigates her secret powers and myriad difficult situations all while attending high school.

These student-directed shows and the first officially licensed plays using Marvel characters, are being workshopped in conjunction with Disney Theatricals in New York. Disney has been working on creating new high school appropriate one acts with their Marvel team, and North Valley Arts Academies Theatre is one of the first schools in the nation to perform these shows as they go through the artistic development process.

Squirrel Girl Goes to College and Sub-Atomic run Thursday, Jan. 24, and Friday, Jan. 25, 7pm, at Shadow Mountain Performing Arts Center, 2902 East Shea Boulevard in North Phoenix. Tickets are $5. For additional information, visit www.nvaadrama.com.

Advertisements