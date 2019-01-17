YMCA Provides Assistance to Furloughed Government Employees

by

In continuing with its 125-year tradition of serving community members in need, the Valley of the Sun YMCA (Y) is offering its support to Valley residents who are being impacted by the current government shutdown by providing free membership access.

With mounting stress that comes from meeting basic needs (food, housing, utilities) while not receiving a paycheck, the Y says it wants to be a resource during this time of uncertainty. According to the Office of Personnel Management, there are over 55,000 federal workers in Arizona as the country enters week four of the shutdown, and many are uncertain when their next paycheck will come.

“We are thinking of our federal employees and their families during this tough time,” said Peyton Tune, COO of the Valley of the Sun YMCA. “We want those being affected by the shutdown to know that the Y is here to provide a safe place that they can bring their families where they can feel unencumbered from their current financial concerns and enjoy quality time together. We never turn anyone away for their inability to pay.”

Federal workers, both Y members and non-members, affected by the government shutdown are encouraged to visit their local YMCA branch. Locations can be found at www.valleyymca.org. Y members are asked to bring their government ID to any Y location in January and one month of dues will be waived. The Y wants to make sure members continue their well-being journey, especially now. Non-Y members can bring in their government ID and receive a complimentary one-month Y membership. Financial assistance for programs may also available on an individual basis.

Tune continues, “The Y is about creating a place where we can meet goals, make friends and find a place to belong; it is where we can lean in and find help when we experience unplanned challenges.”

