Phoenix Theatre Announces Name Change to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

by

Phoenix Theatre is changing its name to The Phoenix Theatre Company, effective Jan. 21. The Phoenix Theatre Company is a professional live stage, regional company in the heart of the Central Arts District in downtown Phoenix, and a leading employer of actors, artists and technicians in theater.

“As a producing company, we create everything you see on stage right here on our campus — the set, props, lighting, costumes and sound, as well as the casting, choreography, live music and directing,” said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director. “Including the word ‘company’ in the theater’s name exemplifies the proud reflection the organization has of the people who make the establishment great.”

As the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District, The Phoenix Theatre Company will continue its commitment to advancing performing arts in the Valley. Theatergoers can count on nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages including both well-known and original pieces of work.

“Changing our name to The Phoenix Theatre Company is the first celebratory act we are taking in preparing to kick off our 100th season, which we are excited to announce in late February,” said Vincent VanVleet, managing director.

Located at 1825 North Central Avenue in Phoenix, The Phoenix Theatre Company’s mission is to create exceptional experiences by using the arts to articulate messages that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about The Phoenix Theatre Company, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Advertisements