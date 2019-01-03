TapHouse Kitchen Opens North Phoenix Location Jan. 4

by

TapHouse Kitchen expands this year with a new and second location opening Friday, Jan. 4, at 3131 East Shea Boulevard in North Phoenix, delivering delicious food and drink in a casually sophisticated atmosphere to the bustling “North 32nd” neighborhood.

The new spot boasts interior and exterior features that were built from the ground up. The custom interior of 7,000 square feet is a contemporary, industrial design mixed with warm elements such as reclaimed barnwood, comfortable furnishings and an indoor/outdoor patio with a fireplace and views of Piestewa Peak. The patio also seamlessly transforms into a private dining room to accommodate 35 guests. Upholstered horseshoe booths and banquettes, an expansive, full-service bar with striking Brazilian caramel and black granite adds to the carefully selected custom touches throughout. A lively chef’s kitchen offers guests wide-open views of the culinary activity underway colorfully flanked by an authentic, red-tiled pizza forno.

“We’re thrilled to expand the TapHouse Kitchen family with this second location and fill the demand for quality dining in North Central Phoenix,” said executive chef Patrick Karvis. “This new location has given us the freedom to imagine and create a build-out from the ground up. We’ve installed custom touches from the kitchen to the dining rooms, patio and bar. We’ve taken special care to create a beautifully detailed restaurant that welcomes casual diners to relax and drink in the experience.”

Chef Karvis leads the kitchen with more than 27 years of culinary experience and 19 years in management as executive chef of restaurants, hotels, golf clubs and private country clubs. The extensive menu combines favorites with a few twists and always bold in flavor, using quality local ingredients.

“We’re excited to deliver an expanded menu in comfortable yet sophisticated surroundings that the neighborhood will appreciate,” says Karvis.

The popular TapHouse Kitchen menu created by Karvis for the Hilton Village location in Scottsdale, is amplified at the North Phoenix location with exciting new options such as Chicken Parmesan and Creekstone Beef Sliders; Crispy Calamari with Calabrian Chili aioli, lemon & herbs; and House-made Pretzel with Kona Long Board Beer Mustard & Cheese Fondue.

Chicken Parmesan TapHouse Sliders Chicken and Dumplings Shrimp Mac-n-Cheese Roasted Harissa Hummas

Not to be missed are TapHouse favorites like Shrimp Mac-n-Cheese, the ever-popular Chicken and Dumplings, “Fish Fry Everyday Baby!” Grilled Salmon, a signature burger, a flavorful “Steak & Wedge” salad, Arizona-raised Prime New York Steak, among others. And a new dimension at this location will be the authentic wood-fired gourmet pizzas such as Pizza Margherita, Spicy Italian Sausage & Wood Fired Mushroom and creative options such as Crispy Fingerling Potato with Brussels Sprouts, Pancetta & Smoked Gouda and others.

In the TapHouse tradition, both beers and wines are suggested with each dish. The new location boasts 40 taps offering any beer lover’s favorites including selections from Arizona’s finest craft breweries, adding to the singular TapHouse Kitchen epicurean experience.

General manager Jamie Morris adds, “I grew up in this fantastic neighborhood; and now I’m raising my own family here. We’re really excited to be opening TapHouse Kitchen in our community. It’s a beautiful spot, perfect for the Shea neighborhood, great food and relaxed surroundings. It’s a perfect place for any occasion. We’re looking forward to serving all our neighbors!”

For the Phoenix location, lunch and dinner will be served Monday–Thursday 11am–10pm; Friday–Saturday 11am–11pm; and Sunday 11am–9pm. Happy Hour is seven days a week 3pm–6pm. Visit www.taphousekitchen.com for more information.

Photos: Timothy Fox Photography

Advertisements