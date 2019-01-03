In a New York Minute: 2018 Mazda6

by

– By Melanie Droz Shawcroft

Getting ready for a classy New York wedding around the holidays is no easy feat, so it was perfect to have the stylish 2018 Mazda6 in preparation for this fabulous trip. This refined midsize sedan that has been re-engineered for 2018 features new technology, refinements in design and performance, and upgrades that make this the ideal vehicle to shop for that perfect little black dress meant for a wedding at the Bronx Botanical Gardens.

The turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine is one update on the 2018 Mazda6 that made it easy for me to get New York ready. Similar to keeping up with the hustle and bustle of the New York streets, the Mazda6 provided the speed I needed to get around town for my last-minute errands. The 310 lb.-ft. of torque made the drive effortless and enjoyable. Plus, the turbocharger made the adventure even more thrilling—similar to the many cab rides we took in New York while tightly gripping the handles on the side.

The Mazda6 provided a preview of the peace and quiet my husband and I would experience in New York, since our two boys were staying in Arizona with their aunt. Road and wind noise have been reduced by quieter tires and stiffer wheels, thicker floorplan and windshield, and reinforced suspension mounting points, which are just a few features to reduce the noise. If only it were so easy with 2- and 7-year-old boys.

Since I would soon be in the melting pot of the nation, it was fitting that the 2018 Mazda6 came with Nappa leather and Japanese Sen wood. Entering a higher class of competition, just like the higher heels I was not used to for the wedding, this Mazda6 with leatherette seating surfaces, brilliant silver 19-inch alloy wheels and power moonroof offers premium amenities that make this Mazda6 stand out. The UltraSuede trim, heated front seats, and gunmetal-colored grille are just a few more features that got me ready for the glitz and glam of New York City.

With my cousin’s wedding website and various wedding registries, technology has played a huge role in her New York wedding. From submitting our RSVP online and sharing pictures on social media, the technology on the Mazda6 prepared me for the “millennials” wedding. Ventilated front seats, 7.0-inch TFT gauge display, windshield-projected Active Driving Display, and 8.0-inch MAZDA CONNET informational display name just a few of the technology advances in the Mazda6. Thankfully, I had these tools leading up to the wedding.

I always get a bit nervous before flying, so it was very comforting to be driving the “2018 Top Safety Pick” recipient. My family can make fun of my nervous habits on the plane as much as they want, but none of those tendencies could be seen while driving the Mazda6. The electronic parking brake, rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and lane-departure assist were a few safety features on the new Mazda6. The Smart City Brake Support would have been super useful in New York when the cabbies would slam on the brakes going under 19mph.

The wedding in New York was phenomenal. We also enjoyed Central Park, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, a walk along Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, Rachel Ray’s dressing room, and the subway. New York made me feel alive and so did the 2018 Mazda6, which is why this upgraded sedan would have made the perfect date for a New York wedding.

MSRP: $34,750 As Tested: $36,435 Cost of a New York Wedding: $65,824

