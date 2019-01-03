Find the Rare & the Exceptional at Worldwide Auction

by

Leading the field of early consignments for Worldwide’s annual Scottsdale Auction Wednesday, Jan. 16, is an exceptional and highly authentic example of Bugatti’s most successful racing model, a rare and impeccably documented 1925 Bugatti Type 35A. With a limited roster of former keepers that includes Fred Hoffman, it was raced in period by Jean Ollivier and Louis Chiron, with competition history through 1942 that included the 1925 and 1926 Provence Grand Prix.

“Documented by the American Bugatti Club and well-known by marque experts this is sure to be one of the most desirable motorcars offered at Scottsdale this year, wholly worthy of its headline status,” said Rod Egan, principal and auctioneer.

Among the exciting no reserve consignments slated for the sale is an iconic, FIVA Preservation Award winning 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, an exceptionally original example that retains a matching numbers engine and has been toured and enjoyed extensively throughout Europe and proven on multiple editions of the Colorado Grand & Copperstate 1000 rallies.

Crossing the block alongside it without reserve is a 1924 Bentley 3-Litre Red Label Speed Model Tourer. Also offered at no reserve is an impeccable early production 1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8-Litre ‘Series I’ Roadster, and two fascinating Ford pickups — an exciting “farm-find” 1951 Ford F-1 V-8 Custom Pickup Truck, tastefully customized, powered by an Ardun OHV engine with triple carbs and built to drive and an award-winning 1928 Ford Model A V-8 Roadster Pickup Truck.

The Scottsdale Auction will be held Jan. 16 at 5pm, the first of the catalogue sales out in Arizona. Auction consignments can be previewed daily at 6460 East McDowell Road in Scottsdale, from Monday, Jan. 13, up until the auction itself, with VIP and Bidder Reception scheduled from 3–5pm on the 16th. The Scottsdale Auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $100, to include one auction catalogue and vehicle preview from Sunday through Wednesday, VIP Reception and seating for two (based on availability), or $40 per person, including preview and auction admission with limited seating. Full details on bidder registration, admission and schedules are available online at www.worldwideauctioneers.com or by calling 260.925.6789.

Advertisements