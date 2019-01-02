Gear Up for the Forty-Eighth Annual Scottsdale Auction

by

Rare and authentic domestic vehicles, authentic automobilia collectibles, one-of-a-kind supercars, some of the world’s most coveted ’60s to ’70s era custom vehicles… Barrett-Jackson will usher in a new year of high-octane auction action during its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, Jan. 12–20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. As in decades past, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions will be the epicenter of Collector Car Auction Week and entertain thousands of automotive enthusiasts with interactive exhibits, entertainment and activities.

“Our Scottsdale Auction has become a tradition unlike any other in the collector car industry,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Every year we are honored to host enthusiasts from around the world, who come to experience the magic that comes from bidding on the collector car of their dreams. While the auction is the heartbeat of our Scottsdale event, in addition to the thousands of enviable collector cars — like the exclusive Lexus LFA or rare automobilia pieces — we’ve built the ultimate automotive lifestyle event with fun activities, exhibits and dining the whole family will enjoy.”

Barrett-Jackson’s 2019 Scottsdale Auction will be home to some of the most coveted collector cars on the market including a ʼ12 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition (Lot #1412). Also available are incredible ’60s to ’70s era custom vehicles. A few examples: a ’63 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Custom Coupe (Lot #1333) built by Jeff Hayes and American Speed Shop; the ’65 “SN65 Mustang” (Lot #1325), which masterfully integrates two unibody cars separated by 40 years of production; and a ’61 Oldsmobile Starfire (#1018.1) from the Bryan Frank Collection.

The 2019 Scottsdale Auction preview docket is now available to view online. Advance tickets, nine-day ticket packages and information on VIP Packages are also available. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, call 480.421.6694 or visit http://www.barrett-jackson.com.

