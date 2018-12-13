Phoenix Set to Accelerate Pavement Maintenance Program

by

The Phoenix City Council took action at its formal meeting Wednesday, Dec. 12, to accelerate the city’s pavement maintenance program, unanimously approving the first steps to implement a plan that advances $200 million in pavement maintenance projects on arterial and major streets. The Council’s approval follows action taken in October to advance pavement maintenance efforts through the financing of Transportation 2050 (T2050) street program revenues.

The budget boost will significantly improve both the condition of city’s arterial and major collector streets, and the city’s local and minor collector streets beginning this fiscal year and over the next five years. The Street Transportation Department has already begun the preparation work necessary for upcoming pavement overlay work scheduled to begin spring 2019.

“Good infrastructure matters and is key as our city continues to grow. This accelerated pavement maintenance program will allow us to repave our busiest roads with the highest needs before they fall in to a state of serious disrepair,” said Mayor Thelda Williams. “By investing in our roads now, we can position ourselves to get ahead of the problem instead of perpetually playing catch up.”

During this five year period, more than 600 street miles are programmed to be repaved. Residents will see nearly a 300 percent increase in the number of major-street miles that are currently paved per year.

“Thanks to the voter-approved T2050 plan we are making a critical and long overdue investment to improve our city’s aging street infrastructure,” said Phoenix District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark, chairwoman of the City Council Aviation and Transportation Subcommittee. “This investment creates a positive impact across the city and greatly enhances the integrity of the streets that our residents and visitors depend on.”

“Well maintained streets are so important to our residents and visitors,” said Kini Knudson, Street Transportation Director. “I am extremely pleased and grateful that our City Council has provided the resources to make such a substantial improvement in our roads.”

In addition, this boost in budget also allows for more bicycle lanes to be added on city streets as the newly paved roads are restriped. This will help ensure the establishment of a well-connected citywide bicycle network and helps the city reach its T2050 program goal of 1,080 new bicycle lane miles.

Next steps for this program include identifying the highest priority streets to receive mill and overlay treatments for fiscal years 2021 through 2023.

As part of this effort, a public input effort will be launched in early spring of 2019 to allow community members to share their feedback on the proposed streets for these fiscal years.

For more information about the city’s pavement preservation program, visit phoenix.gov/streetssite/Pages/Street-Preservation-Program.aspx.

