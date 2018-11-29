Natural Writing Workshop to be Held at Cave Creek Regional Park

by

With the Sonoran Desert as inspiration, the Natural Writing workshop is a place to express oneself through the written word. All participants need is a pen, paper and the willingness to explore sensory impressions, feelings, ideas with other writers. Short, timed writing prompts, with a focus on nature, will be offered to get the creative juices, and the pen, moving. Writers of all levels and interests are encouraged to attend.

In addition to writing, the group will also share work out loud, if desired. There will be no critiquing, only appreciation for one another’s writing efforts. This workshop is meant to be a place where one may create openly and freely while surrounded by the beauty of the desert.

The Natural Writing Workshop will meet 10am–noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Cave Creek Regional Park’s Nature Center. There is a $7 fee to enter the park. Published author Susanne Brent will lead the workshop. She can be contacted at susanholly@cox.net or contact the park at 623.465.0431 for further information.

Photo courtesy of Cave Creek Regional Park

