Prepare to be Dazzled!

Celebrate the Season in Scottsdale

The City of Scottsdale’s annual month-long holiday extravaganza, Scottsdazzle, kicked off in late November with a holiday tree lighting, and continues through Dec. 22 with multiple signature events.

The inaugural Feliz Navidad Fiesta event in Historic Old Town Saturday, Dec. 1, noon– 4pm, is free and will feature poinsettias for sale, unique piñatas, tamale tasting and sales as well as live entertainment (mariachis, Las Posadas, ballet folklorico and an hourly piñata bash), children’s activities and more.

Scottsdale’s 5th Avenue will be transformed into Sugar Plum Avenue Saturday, Dec. 8. This fairytale village includes sugar plum fairies, princesses, a Snow King and Snow Queen, aerial performances, carriage rides, candy land bounce houses, Nutcracker ballet performances each hour and a brand-new tea party in the street. Events runs 3–7pm. Also on Dec. 8, from 4–6pm, the Miracle of Roses Pageant takes place at the Old Adobe Mission.

Art lovers can peruse the quaint streets of Old Town while mingling with local artists in their own studios/galleries and shopping for the perfect gift during the Gold Palette Artwalk Thursday, Dec. 13, from 6:30–9pm. (Read more about this event on page 7.)

Wine and beer aficionados will want to check out the Santa Wine Around and Ale Trail Saturday, Dec. 15, 6–9pm. Those who attend dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus or even an elf will enjoy special discounts and a commemorative wine glass or beer mug.

If wine and beer are not your speed, check out the Java Jingle Crawl, featuring tastings and more at six local coffee shops. The coffee crawl takes place Saturday, Dec. 22, 8–11am.

In addition to the special signature events, Scottsdazzle includes weekly events such as the Old Town Farmers Market every Saturday from 8am–1pm featuring handcrafted gifts, fresh locally grown produce and artisan products that will make for one-of-a-kind holiday gift giving. On Saturday evenings, 7–8:30pm, the Canal Concert Series at Soleri Bridge showcases the festive holiday sounds of local talent including Marachi Corazon (Dec. 1) Phoenix Boys Choir and Pete Pancrazi Quartet (Dec. 8), Campanillas del Sol Handbell Ensemble (Dec. 15) and MusicaNova Brass Quintet (Dec. 22).

Of course, many Old Town merchants and restaurants will be in the holiday spirit during Scottsdazzle, with special offers, discounts, crafted cocktails and much more. Find complete details at www.scottsdazzle.com.

