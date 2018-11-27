PMCC to Host Pet Adoption Day — Offers 5 Tips for Adopting a Pet During the Holidays

by

The Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce (PMCC) wants to help dogs and cats find their forever homes this season. That’s one reason the Chamber, which serves the Greater Phoenix metro area, is teaming up with Floor & Decor in Glendale to host a Pet Adoption Day Saturday, Dec. 15. The free event will take place 10am–4pm at 5880 West Bell Road and benefit the nonprofit foster groups Arf-Anage Dog Rescue and Saving Orphan Souls Rescue.

“This is the time of year that many people are tempted to surprise their family or friend with a lovable, furry pet. While we want folks to come out and adopt a dog or a cat, we also want to make sure the adoption is a good match,” said Jason Bressler, founder and executive director of PMCC.

Cathy Roe Mullooly, founder and CEO of Arf-Anage Dog Rescue, and Ro Perez, CEO and founder of Saving Orphan Souls Rescue, put together five tips for adopting a pet during the holiday season.

Don’t make it a surprise. Spur-of-the-moment, emotional decisions sometimes backfire, so tell your family or friend that you want to help them adopt a pet and bring them with you. If there are any dogs at home, bring them too, to make sure they get along with the dog or cat up for adoption. Consider lifestyle factors. If your loved one is older or has health challenges, a grown pet might be a better fit. Conversely, a young energetic puppy might do better with a family that has a big yard. Be sure to consider family members’ allergies too. Prepare your home ahead of time. Certain holiday decorations, like tinsel and ribbons, can be hazardous to dogs and cats who chew and swallow them. In addition, poinsettia plants and chocolate are poisonous to pets who eat them. Make sure your home is safe before bringing your new furry family member home. Establish a routine. Your new pet will need time to get used to his or her new surroundings and establishing routines will help them feel more secure. Try to feed, walk, and play with them around the same time each day. Be patient. The holidays can be stressful for everyone, including pets. If possible, carve out extra time to play or snuggle with them. If your new pet is exhibiting negative behaviors, like scratching furniture or having potty accidents inside the house, ask your vet or an animal advocate for some advice as to how to help them break bad habits.

For more information, visit www.phoenixmetrochamber.com or call 480.664.0077.

