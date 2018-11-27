Male Call: Twelfth Day of Christmas

by

By James Roberts –

What a lovely surprise to find this delightful ditty being crooned outside the Male Call office the other night by a duo calling themselves the ‘Two Loves.’ We can’t say their poetic meter is particularly proficient but it’s at least as good as my dear cousin’s annual holiday versification — and their grasp of online dating spots is spot-on.

Feel free to sing along.

On the twelfth day of Christmas my two loves sent to me:

Twelve zooskers Zoosking (whatever that is)

Eleven bees a’Bumblin’

Ten Tinders swiping

Nine e-ladies Harmonizin’

Eight Cupids OK’ing

Seven Singles Silvering

Six Plenties o’Fishin’

Five anonymous Anomo’ers…

Four Matchers machinating

Three Ashleys Madison’ing

Two Christians Mingling

…and a Farmer Only in a tree.

We can hardly wait to see what they come up with for New Year’s Eve.

Need a guy’s perspective? Jot a note to Male Call at jrobertpenn@aol.com or check out the Male Call archives at www.words-in-action.com.

