Male Call: Twelfth Day of Christmas

By James Roberts –
What a lovely surprise to find this delightful ditty being crooned outside the Male Call office the other night by a duo calling themselves the ‘Two Loves.’ We can’t say their poetic meter is particularly proficient but it’s at least as good as my dear cousin’s annual holiday versification — and their grasp of online dating spots is spot-on.
Feel free to sing along.
On the twelfth day of Christmas my two loves sent to me:
Twelve zooskers Zoosking (whatever that is)
Eleven bees a’Bumblin’
Ten Tinders swiping
Nine e-ladies Harmonizin’
Eight Cupids OK’ing
Seven Singles Silvering
Six Plenties o’Fishin’
Five anonymous Anomo’ers…
Four Matchers machinating
Three Ashleys Madison’ing
Two Christians Mingling
…and a Farmer Only in a tree.
We can hardly wait to see what they come up with for New Year’s Eve.
Need a guy’s perspective? Jot a note to Male Call at jrobertpenn@aol.com or check out the Male Call archives at www.words-in-action.com.
Photo by ltenney1225 on Foter.com / CC BY-NC
