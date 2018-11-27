Dog-Eared Review: PECULIAR SAVAGE BEAUTY

by

By Melanie Tighe –

Wait — don’t select next month’s book-club book just yet — at least not until you take a peek at Jessica McCann’s Peculiar Savage Beauty. With her unusual characters and their unbelievable hardships, McCann has created an unforgettable work. I can guarantee your club will want to discuss the many different aspects of Peculiar Savage Beauty and, by the time they’ve turned the final page, it will be tough for everyone to wait for the next meeting.

If you aren’t in a book-club, don’t worry! Grab a friend or two and pick up a few copies to get started with Peculiar Savage Beauty. Jessica McCann’s books are available in bookstores and online.

Reader tip: Make sure to have tissues available.

Melanie Tighe reviews books exclusively by Arizona authors and is with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore, 16428 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix. (Just south of Bell Road on the west side of 32nd Street.) Stop in to find more of Arizona’s best authors or visit online at www.dogearedpagesusedbooks.com

