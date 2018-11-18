Scottsdale Quarter Ushers in the Holiday Season with Santa Social Nov. 24

by

Scottsdale Quarter, an open-air shopping destination with more than 75 popular retail and dining choices, will usher in the holiday season with The Santa Social, its highly-anticipated holiday kick-off event Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10am–8pm, in The Quad. The event, now in its seventh year, will feature a day of festive, family-friendly activities, including photos with the jolly man in red, live entertainment, a tree lighting ceremony and a movie under the stars.

“We’re excited to celebrate the season with The Santa Social, our annual holiday kick-off event, which has gained the reputation as the most festive holiday event in the Valley,” said Alison Goodman, marketing director at Scottsdale Quarter. “The Santa Social has become a tradition for families who flock to the center to officially kick-off the season of giving with a day of fun, while taking advantage of the great shopping and dining options at Scottsdale Quarter.”

Festivities will kick-off at 10am and Santa will arrive at 11am. Attendees will enjoy live holiday entertainment by Ooh La La Booths, interactive games and activities and more. In addition, the Arizona Animal Welfare League will have puppies available for adoption. New this year is a full, interactive Santa experience: in addition to Santa posing for pictures in front of an old-fashioned red Chevy, there will be two selfie stations and log cabins selling fantastic holiday-inspired items.

The celebration will culminate with the ceremonial lighting of the center’s 35-foot Christmas tree at 6pm. This symbolic occasion will be followed by the showing of holiday favorite, Home Alone. Families are invited to lay out blankets, grab a snack from one of Scottsdale Quarter’s eateries and settle in for the movie at 6:15pm.

Scottsdale Quarter will be open from 10am–9pm so visitors can take advantage of great extended Black Friday weekend offers at the center’s celebrated retailers. The Santa Social is free and open to the public; costs apply to Santa photos. For more information, call 480.270.8123 or visit www.scottsdalequarter.com for a complete schedule of the Santa Social events.

Advertisements