Cave Creek Cares Event to Benefit Family of Alex Marquez

by

The Cave Creek community is coming together Saturday, Nov. 17, for a fundraiser to support the family of Alex Marquez who passed away Oct. 25.

On Oct. 12, Marquez was helping his brother Carlos, who is chef and owner of Indigo Crow, prepare for The Taste of Cave Creek. An unfortunate accident occurred in the kitchen, resulting in Alex being burned by boiling water and steam over 80 percent of his body. Alex was flown to the Maricopa County Burn Center in critical condition and after a hard-fought battle, Alex succumbed to his injuries Oct. 25. Alex was a son, a brother, a friend, a husband and a father. Friends describe him as “married to the love of his life, Mari, and the father to a beautiful one-year-old daughter Mila.”

The Town of Cave Creek’s Marshal Adam Stein said, “He was an army veteran and a member of our community who would talk to anyone whenever he would visit Chef Carlos at Indigo Crow. If you met Alex as a stranger, you always left as a friend. The loss of Alex is a terrible tragedy. Cave Creek Cares is coming together to feature a fundraiser with all proceeds going directly to Mari and Mila to help them face the huge medical bills associated with Alex’s injury and subsequent death.”

The Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse, Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine, Harold’s Cave Creek Corral and Indigo Crow have all come together to put on a Cave Creek Cares fundraiser. Guests will enjoy great food, a live concert, a silent auction and most of all, raise funds to support Mari and Mila Marquez when they need it the most.

“I am proud to be the Marshal of Cave Creek,” continues Stein. “The Cave Creek Cares event shows how a small town comes together and cares about our community members. When our Cave Creek business owners heard of this terrible tragedy, they called and said we needed to put together this Cave Creek Cares fundraiser and support the Marquez family.”

The fundraiser will be held Nov. 17, 4–8pm, at Stagecoach Village, 7100 East Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. Tickets are $25 and include dinner and a soft drink from any of the four participating restaurants. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets will be available at any of the listed restaurants or may be purchased online with will-call pick up at Indigo Crow at www.paypal.me/moomariposa. Tickets will also be available at the door at the event. To make a donation to help support the family, visit www.gofundme.com/please-help-my-dear-brothers-family.

Advertisements