A Musical and Magical Fall Festival Under the Stars in Cave Creek

Enjoy the start to the holidays with some good music, magic and fun. Las Tiendas in Cave Creek is celebrating the season at its Fall Festival Saturday, Nov. 17, from 5–8pm. Start by trying one of Bryan’s BBQ’s famous smoked turkey legs, just grab and go, along with so many other BBQ treats. Then stroll to Western Delights – art of local origins. There guests will find unique artist crated pieces. It’s A Divine Bakery will serve up pastries, breads, pies and even gelato. And Etania Jewelry & Boutique will dazzle attendees with gems, jewels, clothing and gifts for any season. Each shop will also be giving away fabulous prizes; stop by and get a ticket.

High Priority Barbershop Quartet, the 2016 Senior International Quartet Champions, will provide music and Jimbo, known for his eye-popping magic and sleight of hand, will astound visitors, as well as surprising them with fun balloon sculptures.

Las Tiendas Center is located at 6130 East Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. For additional information, visit www.lastiendascavecreek.com.

