American Legion Post 34 to Host Annual Festival

November 14, 2018

American Post 34 in Cave Creek will host its annual arts and crafts and bake sale Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10am–3pm. The arts and craft fairs and bake sale, which is sponsored by the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary, will feature 17 vendors, all of whom will provide raffle items to add to the fun. The event benefits veterans and their families. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 East Cave Creek Road. For additional information, call 480.488.2669.

