Dutch Bros to Support California Wildfire Relief Efforts

November 13, 2018

All Dutch Bros locations in seven states will join together beginning Tuesday, Nov. 13, to raise funds for California wildfire relief efforts. From Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 19, each of Dutch Bros’ 325+ stores will offer customers the chance to make donations at the window. Dutch Bros will match donations up to $150,000.

“The California wildfires are devastating for our employees, customers and communities,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “Matching donations is one of several steps we’ll be taking to help support the communities we love as they begin the process of rebuilding.”

The money donated will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations directly serving fire victims with immediate needs. Those organizations include United Way of Northern California, the Salvation Army and North Valley Community Foundation. Donation buckets will be located at the window of every Dutch Bros location. Find a location here.

