Foothills Food Bank in Need of Frozen Turkeys

The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is seeking the public’s support in garnering frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director for Foothills Food Bank, the food bank is in desperate need of frozen turkeys to help those in need this holiday season.
“We need turkeys so we can help ensure that the multitude of people in need in the communities we serve have a good, wholesome meal on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” says DiPietro. “It is an important time of year to give back to others in our community.”
The frozen turkeys can be dropped off at Foothills Food Bank, which is located at 6038 East Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.1145 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
