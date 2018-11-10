You are here: Home / Community News / PVSchools to Hold ‘Volunteer in Paradise’ Orientation

PVSchools to Hold ‘Volunteer in Paradise’ Orientation

November 10, 2018 by Leave a Comment

The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) continues its search for community members to join the Volunteer in Paradise (VIP) program. The district is looking for dedicated, high-quality volunteers seeking meaningful opportunities to make a difference. Volunteer tutors are needed in all subject areas in kindergarten through grade 6, and the VIP program matches community volunteers (who do not yet have a relationship with a school) with one of the district’s participating VIP schools. Those who are the parent, stepparent, legal guardian or grandparent of a student at the school in which they wish to volunteer, it is not necessary to join the VIP Program.

Orientations are held once per month (with the exception of December) beginning in June and ending in February. Orientations are held at the Paradise Valley Unified School District Offices on 32nd Street, just south of Greenway Road, at 15032 North 32nd Street, Phoenix. The next VIP orientation is Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 9–11am. Those interested in attending should register for the orientation. To learn more about the program, visit www.pvschools.net/vip.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Community News, GET MORE, North Phoenix, Youth & Education Tagged With: , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: