PVSchools to Hold ‘Volunteer in Paradise’ Orientation

The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) continues its search for community members to join the Volunteer in Paradise (VIP) program. The district is looking for dedicated, high-quality volunteers seeking meaningful opportunities to make a difference. Volunteer tutors are needed in all subject areas in kindergarten through grade 6, and the VIP program matches community volunteers (who do not yet have a relationship with a school) with one of the district’s participating VIP schools. Those who are the parent, stepparent, legal guardian or grandparent of a student at the school in which they wish to volunteer, it is not necessary to join the VIP Program.

Orientations are held once per month (with the exception of December) beginning in June and ending in February. Orientations are held at the Paradise Valley Unified School District Offices on 32nd Street, just south of Greenway Road, at 15032 North 32nd Street, Phoenix. The next VIP orientation is Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 9–11am. Those interested in attending should register for the orientation. To learn more about the program, visit www.pvschools.net/vip.

