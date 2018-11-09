Nominations Open through Nov. 30 for 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards

by

Nominations are now open for the 38th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards, which will be presented in eight categories to individuals, businesses and organizations that have made substantial and outstanding contributions to arts, culture and arts education in Arizona. The deadline for nominations, which should be submitted online, is 11:59pm, Friday, Nov. 30.

All nominees and the Shelley Award honoree will be announced in January.

Finalists will be announced at the Nominees Reception Feb. 8, 2019 at the newly-renovated Park Central, 3121 North 3rd Avenue in Phoenix.

The 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards honorees will be revealed at the annual Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and celebration March 7 at the Renaissance Downtown, 100 North 1st Street in Phoenix. The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor.

Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor’s Arts Awards. Categories are:

Artist : recognizing a living Arizona artist of significant merit, leadership or renown whose creations or contributions enrich the state and the field of the arts. This category is open to artists of all disciplines.

: recognizing a living Arizona artist of significant merit, leadership or renown whose creations or contributions enrich the state and the field of the arts. This category is open to artists of all disciplines. Individual : recognizing an individual for significant contributions to the arts in Arizona in arts leadership, support and/or volunteerism.

: recognizing an individual for significant contributions to the arts in Arizona in arts leadership, support and/or volunteerism. Community : recognizing a community organization or institution that has demonstrated significant support of or participation in community-based programs or services fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts in Arizona. Schools or school districts are not eligible in this category.

: recognizing a community organization or institution that has demonstrated significant support of or participation in community-based programs or services fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts in Arizona. Schools or school districts are not eligible in this category. Arts In Education Organization : recognizing a nonprofit arts organization or school that has demonstrated significant support or participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts education in Arizona.

: recognizing a nonprofit arts organization or school that has demonstrated significant support or participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts education in Arizona. Arts In Education Individual : recognizing educators, teaching artists, school administrators or school volunteers who have demonstrated significant support or participation in activities fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts education in Arizona.

: recognizing educators, teaching artists, school administrators or school volunteers who have demonstrated significant support or participation in activities fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts education in Arizona. Small Business : recognizing small, private businesses (1–99 employees), demonstrating significant support locally or statewide, through a contribution of time, energy, personnel, expertise and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts.

: recognizing small, private businesses (1–99 employees), demonstrating significant support locally or statewide, through a contribution of time, energy, personnel, expertise and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts. Large Business : recognizing large (100-plus employees) private businesses demonstrating significant support through time, energy and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts throughout the state.

: recognizing large (100-plus employees) private businesses demonstrating significant support through time, energy and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts throughout the state. Arts Philanthropy: recognizing an individual’s demonstrated leadership in philanthropy through personal financial contributions to one or more arts and culture nonprofit organizations and, by example, encouraging the financial support of others as well as the demonstrated impact of the philanthropy on the operations of the organization or organizations.

Nominees in all categories must be either living residents of Arizona, a business operating in and for the benefit of Arizona, a school or a community organization. Business, arts organizations or school honorees that have won the award may be nominated again if at least five years have passed since receiving the award. Previous individual Governor’s Arts Awards recipients in any category are not eligible.

Learn more about the Arizona Citizens for the Arts at azcitizensforthearts.org.

