Phoenix Announces Denise Archibald as New City Clerk

November 7, 2018

Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher named Denise Archibald City Clerk in late October. She will oversee a $6.7 million budget and 54 staff members, providing access to information on matters of public interest throughout the organization.

Archibald joined the city in December 2004, where she has worked for the last several years in the City Clerk Department, including serving as Acting Deputy City Clerk over the License, Fiscal, and Print, Design and Mail Services sections.  In 2014, Archibald was nominated and received the 40 Hispanic Leaders Under 40 Award for her work with the community and demonstrated excellence in leadership. She has extensive experience in regulatory environments and community-based problem solving.

“Denise’s knowledge of our council meeting process and her work with our elected officials make her an excellent choice to lead the City Clerk Department,” said Zuercher. “She has the deep knowledge of our organization to make this transition seamlessly.”

Archibald earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Arizona State University, a bachelor’s degree in business from University of Phoenix, and attended Central University in Chile, South America, where she earned a paralegal certification.

“The City Clerk Department has an important role in upholding the public trust and providing access to information and essential services for our residents,” said Archibald. “I look forward to being a part of this important role and furthering the City Clerk Department’s mission.”

