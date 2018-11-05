You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / BLK BOX Wraps First Show of Inaugural Season Nov. 11

BLK BOX Wraps First Show of Inaugural Season Nov. 11

BLK BOX PHX’s 2018–19 season kicked off with a classic tale of good and evil, Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes, which continues through Nov. 11.

Two young boys, Will and Jim, are lured into a mysterious carnival that passes through their town. Soon they discover the diabolical and terrifying truths behind the funhouse mirror maze and the eerie cast of characters. The boys, with the help of Will’s father, fight to save their town from being destroyed by the sinister carnival and its malevolent leader, Mr. Dark.

The production is directed by Elaine ‘E.E.’ Moe and presented by Davisson Entertainment.

Performances run through Nov. 11, Wednesday through Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 3pm and 7:30pm and Sunday 3pm. All shows will be held at the Judith Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre, located at 1825 North Central Avenue in Phoenix. Ticket prices are $27-$40, plus a $7 processing fee. Call the Box Office at 602.254.2151 or visit http://blkboxphx.com for tickets and information. Group, senior and student discounts available through the Box Office. Use promo code CARNIVAL to receive $5 off per ticket.

For additional information, send an email to info@blkboxphx.com. or call 602.734.5734.

 

