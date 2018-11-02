Bob Boze Bell Presents Latest Book at Bryan’s Barbecue Nov. 8

by

Bob Boze Bell is an outrageous Arizona historian of the Wild West, artist/illustrator and one of the greatest story tellers of western history and can captivate an audience as fast as one of his “Daily Whip Out” drawings. Talking to Bell has been described as “channeling the old west in mind, body and spirit.”

Now everyone will have the opportunity to listen to Bob Boze Bell as he presents, discusses and signs copies of his new book, Illustrated Life and Times of Wild Bill Hickok, at Bryan’s Side Door in Cave Creek, Thursday, Nov. 8, from 6–8pm. The book is chock full of great art, rare photos, authoritative history, and that unique dose of whimsy that True West magazine (of which Bell is co-owner and publisher) readers have come to expect. Bell will also discuss his book, The 66 Kid, Life on The Mother Road, his story of growing up on Route 66.

Admission of $20 includes a barbecue buffet from Bryan’s, book discussion and signing. Books will be available at the event for purchase. Seating is limited, and guests must make a reservation prior to the event by calling Bryan’s Barbeque at 480.575.7155

Bryan’s Side Door/Barbecue is located at 6130 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, in the Las Tiendas Center. Learn more at www.bryansbarbecue.com.

Advertisements