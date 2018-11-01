Explore More Than Seventy Vendors at Annual Holiday Bazaar in Carefree

by

Our Lady of Joy Catholic Parish will hold its 12th annual holiday bazaar Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9am–4pm. The church is located at 36811 North Pima Road, on the northeast corner of Pima and Cave Creek roads in Carefree.

The community event sponsored by Our Lady’s Guild features more than 70 hand-picked vendors. Complete holiday shopping with selections of a wide array of unique gifts including jewelry, photography, pet boutique, purses, gift baskets, custom napkins, holiday ornaments and books, ladies’ apparel, doll and children’s clothes, glass creations, imported olive oils, Native American crafts, metal outdoor ornaments, cutting boards, painted rocks, water color paintings and more. The event will offer fun for the whole family and includes a Book Nook, Sweet’s and Treats and the Corner Café, which will serve breakfast and lunch.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. For more information, call 480.575.5238.

