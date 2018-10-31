Kick Off the ‘Arizona Art Season’ With Thunderbird Artists — Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

by

Thunderbird Artists are gearing up for its first event of the 2018–19 season: the 25th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, Nov. 2–4. The event marks the organizations 73rd fine art event on Easy Street in downtown Carefree. Attendees will immerse themselves in juried fine art, wine tasting, microbrews, festival food and live music during the three-day event.

Spend the day strolling throughout juried fine artworks, courtesy of more than 150 artists from throughout the United States and abroad, displaying paintings in all mediums and subjects. In addition to a wide variety of paintings, drawings, charcoals and pastels, patrons will find impressive small, medium and life-sized sculptures, bronzes, sparkling hand-blown glass, wood, clay, metal, stone, gourds, one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry, exceptional photography and much more.

Sculptor and painter Gilles Charest is the featured artist for this event. Charest’s technique, called “scumble,” and his search for unconventional textures find expression in his personal vision of still life. His mastery of color enables him to create brilliant, fundamentally sensual paintings where harmony transcends.

The Ganga Jala Band will be the featured musician, performing all three days in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. The band encompasses vocals, guitar, percussion and bass to create a unique sound all their own. The band motto is “Taking Music to a Higher Level with ‘Mantra Rock.’” Ganga Jala Band has performed at the Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival several times and are especially looking forward to performing at the Town of Carefree’s fall signature event.

Also performing at the festival will be guitarist Chuck Hall, Indian flutist Vibhas Kendzia, trumpeter Roy Breiling of the Yavapai College Brass Quintet and duo Shinin’ The Law.

The Town of Carefree is the ideal backdrop for this annual event, attracting locals and visitors alike to the iconic sundial, indigenous cactus gardens, specialty shops, exclusive boutiques, restaurants and outdoor cafes. The views are intoxicating, and the unique desert-mountain setting sets the tone for one of the rarest beauties in the world. The relaxed, laid back quality of life in Carefree is, for some, a respite away from the crowded and busy housing developments of other outlying areas.

In addition to the art and entertainment, a vast array of domestic and imported wines will be available for tasting from local Arizona wineries, as well as distributors with wines from throughout the world. There is a fee of $10, which includes an engraved souvenir glass and six tasting tickets. Additional tickets may be purchased for $1.

The festival will take place on Easy Street and Ho Hum Roads, 10am–5pm each day. Admission is $3 (children under 18 are free), and parking is free. For additional information, call 480.837.5637 or visit www.thunderbirdartists.com.

Advertisements