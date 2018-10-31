Discover Talented Artists During Hidden in the Hills

by

A former art teacher who creates colorful, contemporary figural paintings; a married couple who feed off of their creative energy to create whimsical sculptures and fused glass creations; a former equine orthopedic surgeon who now sculpts horses.

Judy Paxton Bruce, Joanie and Charlie Wolter and Joerg Auer are four of 174 artists participating in the 22nd Annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour, taking place from 10am–5pm Friday through Sunday, Nov. 16–18 and Nov. 23–25.

The four artists join a diverse roster of artists who will participate in the free, self-guided tour at 44 private studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Carefree, Cave Creek and North Scottsdale. A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills offers seasoned collectors and art enthusiasts a rare chance to observe artists at work during the tour.

Contemporary painter Judy Paxton Bruce is host of Studio #4 in Cave Creek. A former art teacher, she is passionate about color, texture, expression and uniqueness and figural work. Many of her evocative figural pieces are created using a printing press in a monotype process with mixed media: pastel, watercolor, collage, colored pencil and inks.

Joanie and Charlie Wolter are hosts of Cuvee Art Studios #13 in Scottsdale. The married couple blend humor, creativity and imagination into their individual work. A former math teacher, Joanie creates whimsical sculptures using fiber clay. A former mechanical engineer, Charlie creates fused glass sculptures and he particularly enjoys using glass frit to build depth, which creates a 3D effect.

Sculptor Joerg Auer is a guest artist at Marty Gibson’s Studio #8 in Carefree. Auer splits his time between his homes in Scottsdale and Switzerland. A former equine orthopedic surgeon, his career changed from “fixing” horses (repairing fractures) to creating beautiful horse bronze sculptures. He also creates etchings and lithograph fine prints.

Art enthusiasts can download a map at www.hiddeninthehills.org or pick up maps and artist directories at the Sonoran Arts League, 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Suite 144, at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.575.6624.

