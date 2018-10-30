by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. –

Some rain is good. Some rain is not.

For months we suffered in Arizona under the blazing hot sun, without any rain. We dreamed of cooler temperatures and the beauty of moisture dripping from the sky. We hoped for a light, soothing drizzle that would last a little while and fill the canals and reservoirs. Water.

Then the spigot was turned on and rain did drip from the sky. In some areas just a spritz; in others too much, resulting in flooding and disastrous damage.

So, how much is too much?

As with all life, balance and moderation are required.

Troubling that we cannot adjust the pouring of the rain, any more than we can limit the heat of the sun. We are mere humans, incapable of standing against Mother Nature and her forces.

We hoped for an end to the “dry heat.” Then, so many suffered from the torrents of the late summer hurricanes; so many lost everything because of…water. We need it, we die without it; we pray for it. And sometimes water is our mortal enemy; too much water.

In several religious traditions there are specific prayers and incantations to prompt the provision of water. I know of no prayers or incantations that say don’t give us water. And when there is too much, we think about Noah and his family and the animals marching into his Ark, two by two, not three or four or more.

In life, as with water, we need to find the point of moderation. Too much this or that, and we suffer a headache, or a wrecked vehicle. Lacking what we need, we develop pain. Children need food and nourishment for their little bodies and minds to properly grow. Seniors must have appropriate meals to maintain their well-being. Not too much, not too little…just right, as the Three Bears wisely taught us.

The blazing heat can destroy. The flooding waters will likewise. Our world must strike a balance, so we can maintain a proper existence. Think of the good and evil all around us and pray for moderation.

Noah and his family and the animals, we are told, were righteous and were saved. Our future likewise requires us to find our path that can provide balance and harmony. Not too much of this, not too much of that. Water that will hydrate, not drown. Sunlight that will warm, but not burn. Moderation that will protect us and keep us safe. And so may it be.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. A volunteer police chaplain, he regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

Photo by aftab. on Foter.com / CC BY-NC

