Explore Your Desert Home During ‘Discover Day’

October 30, 2018 by Leave a Comment

Photos by Patrick O’Brien

Join Desert Foothills Land Trust to discover the wonder and beauty of our Sonoran Desert home with a day of outdoor experiences and hands-on education at the Jewel of the Creek Preserve. Desert Discover Day takes place Saturday, Nov. 17, 10am–2pm.

Follow a discovery map for a personal adventure along the Harry Dalton Trail. Explore the desert, learn about all its dwellers, past and present, and interact with native wildlife. This free and fun day is for the whole family.

Other participants include Arizona Archaeological Society, Cave Creek Museum, Desert Awareness Committee, Desert Foothills Family YMCA, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and Wild At Heart.

Jewel of the Creek Preserve is located in Cave Creek on Spur Cross Road, 4 miles north of Cave Creek Road. Parking is available at Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area.

For additional information visit www.dflt.org or call 480.488.6131.

