Carefree to Host Annual Veterans Day Honor

Veterans and residents of Carefree attend the 2017 event in the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion. Photo courtesy of the Town of Carefree

In commemoration of their service, the Town of Carefree is privileged to host its 10th annual Veterans Day Honor and Celebration Sunday, Nov. 11, from 3–5pm, in the Carefree Desert Gardens, 101 Easy Street, at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion stage.

This year’s celebration will reflect on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice ending World War I and honor those veterans who have participated in this event in previous years.

Speakers will include retired Army Maj. Arden Rowley, a Korean War veteran and POW who will share his wartime experiences. This year’s event will also feature a mixture of patriotic and military music, with a special rendition of “God Bless America” by Todd Knowles and the Main Event Swing Band, marking the 100th anniversary of the patriotic classic, as well as “The Last Post” on the bugle, followed by “Taps” performed on dueling bugles.

Barbara Hatch, founder of Veterans Heritage Project (VHP), will be in attendance with VHP chapter students from Cactus Shadows High School and Sonoran Trails Middle School. There will be a student exhibit, with books for sale at the event.

For more information, visit http://www.carefree.org or call 480.488.3686.

