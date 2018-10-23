North Valley Arts Academy Presents MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT

by

The North Valley Arts Academy’s Theatre program at Shadow Mountain High School, part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District, presents Monty Python’s Spamalot – School Edition Oct. 25–27.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features an eclectic collection of medieval characters, not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people.

The musical includes 33 student actors in the fifth through 12th grades from Desert Cove Elementary School, Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School. The production will be run by over 20 high school theatre technicians and middle school tech interns.

The production will be held at 7pm each night at the Shadow Mountain High School Performing Arts Center, 2902 East Shea Boulevard in North Phoenix. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults. Tickets are available online: https://smhs.booktix.com.

Check out the Spamalot student promo video: here

