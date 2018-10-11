Arizona Welcomes Gelato Festival in October

by

Gelato’s biggest international celebration is back in America and stopping in Arizona twice. The Scottsdale edition is up first on the weekend of Oct. 20–21, followed just a week later by Gelato Festival America in Tucson, Oct. 27–28.

Gelato Festival America will spread awareness of real Italian artisanal gelato through a contest in which gelato artisans and chefs will compete with original gelato flavors they have created for the event. The vibrant Italian community in Arizona will feel right at home amidst the rich creamy dessert sure to please adults and child alike.

The ticket is an all-access pass to all of the activities and reserved events of Gelato Festival America are also available:

Attend the Gelato School, where award-winning gelato artisans and experts will share what it takes to be a gelato chef and professional

Participate in the Gelato Eating Contest, where the five people to eat five cups of gelato the fastest will win a gallon of gelato!

Serve on the Kid’s Jury, where children have the opportunity to question the chefs and vote for their favorite flavor.

“After the huge success all over Europe, and our first edition of the Gelato Festival in the USA in 2017, we realize that Americans really do love gelato,” expressed Daniele Palazzoni, general manager of Gelato Festival America. “It is our goal to make certain that every American gets to taste what real Italian gelato is like and to spread the culture of artisan Italian gelato throughout the world’s largest consumer market for frozen desserts.

We want to focus on the higher quality of artisanal gelato and artisanal frozen desserts compared to industrial products. Also, over the next three years the winners of each stage of Gelato Festival America will compete for the selection of the three best American gelato chefs who will be part of the 36 chefs from all over the world, who will vie for the title of World Champion in the Gelato Festival World Masters Final in Italy in 2021. I invite visitors in the US to cheer and sustain their favorite chefs because the best gelato chef in the world could be an American!”

Last year, 50 gelato makers competed with unique gelato flavors to produce over 13,500 pounds of gelato to the delight of over 40,000 visitors and 150 gelato professionals who were present at the festival in 2017. With the growth of Gelato Festival America, over 100,000 people are expected to attend the 2018 edition.

The Scottsdale event will be held at Kierland Commons, 15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Suite 150. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), $25 for kids (3 to 12 years old), and free for children under two years old. Those who purchase tickets for the Gelato Festival online in advance receive a discounted price: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $20 for kids (must show ID at the gate). Presale tickets can be found online at gelatofestivalamerica.com/ticket and on Eventbrite. Tickets will be sold at each venue as well. Festival hours are Saturday noon–8pm, Sunday noon–7pm.

Photos courtesy of Gelato Festival America

