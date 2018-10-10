You are here: Home / Food & Wine / Creamistry Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin Spice Offerings

Creamistry Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin Spice Offerings

October 10, 2018 by Leave a Comment

Creamistry locations Valley-wide are getting geared up for the autumn season with the introduction of their new pumpkin spice flavor. From October through Sunday, Nov. 25, guests can enjoy this popular fall flavor in any of Creamistry’s ice cream bases including Signature Premium, Organic, Vegan Coconut and Vegan Cashew. The pumpkin flavor can be enjoyed in a variety of delicious treats including ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, NitroShakes and custom creations.

Creamistry locations in Phoenix include Arcadia at 4325 East Indian School Road, Suite 110, (602.595.4698); and Uptown Plaza at 100 East Camelback Road, Suite 150, (602.368.8147). For additional information, visit www.creamistry.com.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Food & Wine, GET MORE Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: