Creamistry Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin Spice Offerings

by

Creamistry locations Valley-wide are getting geared up for the autumn season with the introduction of their new pumpkin spice flavor. From October through Sunday, Nov. 25, guests can enjoy this popular fall flavor in any of Creamistry’s ice cream bases including Signature Premium, Organic, Vegan Coconut and Vegan Cashew. The pumpkin flavor can be enjoyed in a variety of delicious treats including ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, NitroShakes and custom creations.

Creamistry locations in Phoenix include Arcadia at 4325 East Indian School Road, Suite 110, (602.595.4698); and Uptown Plaza at 100 East Camelback Road, Suite 150, (602.368.8147). For additional information, visit www.creamistry.com.

Advertisements