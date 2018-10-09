Giordano’s Offers New Seasonal Menu Items

by

Tacos or pizza — sometimes it can be difficult to choose. But now through the end of the year, diners at Giordano’s can have the best of both worlds with the restaurant’s new Street Taco Pizza, an exclusive offering at its Arizona and Nevada restaurants.

Giordano’s nod to the ever-popular street taco begins with a light, crispy, extra-thin crust that’s hand-crafted by pizza artisans. Next, there’s layers of taco-style ingredients, including guacamole salsa, zesty barbacoa-style beef, Giordano’s signature mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and a generous sprinkling of queso fresco.

Two additional limited-time menu items that will also be available from Oct. 4 through Dec. 31, including Pepperoni Pizza Fries, a savory blend of pepperoni, Giordano’s house-made meat sauce, a melted mix of four cheeses, and herbs over a heaping serving of Parmesan shoestring fries. Look for another seasonal sweet treat with the Apple Pan Pie, which features roasted apples baked into a flaky pastry crust, then topped with a drizzle of caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Giordano’s new Street Taco Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza Fries, and Apple Pan Pie are available for dine-in, carry out and delivery from its two Valley restaurants:

Giordano’s, 12811 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85032 (Paradise Valley)

Giordano’s, 16222 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382 (Arrowhead)

Giordano’s restaurant hours are Monday–Thursday, 11am–10pm; Friday – Saturday 11am–11pm; and Sunday: 11am–9pm (Arrowhead) and 11am–10pm (Paradise Valley)

Based in Chicago, Giordano’s has been serving its world-famous stuffed deep-dish pizza since 1974, when founders and immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s stuffed pizza recipe to Chicago. Becoming one of the originators of what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed deep dish pizza, Giordano’s currently operates restaurants across the Midwest and in Arizona, Colorado, Florida and Nevada, and is also available for shipping anywhere in the continental United States at www.giordanos.com.

