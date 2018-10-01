Spooktacular Balloon Fest to Scare Up Thrilling Family Fun

by

Dozens of glowing hot air balloon rides, nightly firework shows, live music, 4,000 pounds of candy and more — the eighth annual Spooktacular Balloon Festival invites families to celebrate Halloween early Oct. 26–27.

Children of all ages will love this spectacularly spooky festival featuring a pumpkin patch and a free KidsZone, plus, dare to stroll the Spook Trail, a fan favorite manned by local high school students and featuring surprises around every corner. Not to mention, more than 20 majestic hot air balloons illuminating the sky as they participate in the world’s longest continuous glow at over three hours, as well as offering tethered balloon rides to kids and family looking to “soar” into the night’s sky.

Salt River Fields plays host to the Balloon Spooktacular, which offers a safe, fun and memorable trick-or-treat experience for the whole family, including nightly costume contests for children, adults and groups. Shop the Spooktacular Marketplace for arts, crafts and merchandise from local shops, or sip and savor beverages and holiday-themed foods from dozens of on-site vendors.

The 2018 Spooktacular Balloon Festival runs 5–9:30pm daily, Oct. 26–27 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road in Scottsdale. To purchase tickets and for additional details, visit www.saltriverfields.com.

Advertisements