Mix, Mingle & Savor Local Flavors

The outdoor, open-air setting of Stagecoach Village in historic Cave Creek will host more than 30 area restaurants, along with quality purveyors of craft beer, wine and spirits, to showcase the best that the town and the state has to offer. An annual celebration of local flavors, The Taste of Cave Creek returns Oct. 17–18.

For 25 years, the Town of Cave Creek has offered this event as an opportunity for residents to mingle with neighbors and for everyone to sip and savor the amazing fare offered from local restaurants and bars.

“Cave Creek is undoubtedly one of Arizona’s most dynamic and diverse culinary hot spots,” says Marshal Adam Stein, event chairman. “That is why we are enormously proud to partner with Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln to showcase a mix of the best and brightest chefs and restaurateurs. A star-stud ded collection of sommeliers, wine, beer and spirits experts rounds out the Taste of Cave Creek. Paired with incredible live music, this unforgettable event has become a highlight on Cave Creek’s calendar.”

This year features a new element to the food, as participating chefs and butchers face off in a “Head to Tail” cookoff. Local chefs and butchers take pride in the relationships they share with their ranchers and fishermen and each will choose an animal to feature. Chefs will cook and serve up plates inspired by their selection. The winner will be judged by top local food celebrities.

Also new this year is the Beer Garden, offering more than 20 of today’s most popular brews to choose from, as well as spirits including tequila, bourbon, vodka and more.

Stagecoach Village is loca ted at 7100 East Cave Creek Road. The Taste of Cave Creek runs 5–9pm daily, Oct. 17–18. Admission is $10 at the front gate (free for children 12 and under). Food sampling tickets are $1, with food/drink items ranging from $3–$5. Parking is available on Schoolhouse Road north of the Cave Creek Post Office; a free shuttle will take guests to and from the venue. The free shuttles will start at 4:30pm and end at 9:30pm each night.

Find a complete list of participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries and sponsors, online at http://www.tasteofcavecreek.com.

