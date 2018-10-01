Enchanted Pumpkin Garden Returns for Fourth Year

by

Enjoy live carving demonstrations and magical Halloween festivities

Halloween invades the Town of Carefree in the form of whimsical pumpkin carvings from master sculptor Ray Villafane and the Villafane Studios team for a fourth year. The Enchanted Pumpkin Garden, a free admission, one-of-a-kind fall festival celebrating the magic of the season, takes place Oct. 19–28, with the incredible artistry of Villafane Studios on display throughout the four-acre Carefree Desert Gardens in Downtown Carefree.

Voted “Best in the Valley” fall event in 2015 and 2016 by Phoenix Magazine, the event invites visitors to experience the many new mischievous pumpkin characters, artfully imagined and frolicking in their enchanted garden home. In addition to the playful pumpkins and holiday vignettes, Villafane and his team will carve 10 3-D pumpkin faces, which are preserved and displayed in tanks that resemble Saguaro cacti. Another popular attraction is the giant pumpkin on display for visitor photos, with Villafane handling the carving chores the second weekend of the event. Villafane’s team of carvers will create new offerings daily throughout the garden.

Highlights include two family-instructional carving nights with Villafane Oct. 25–26, sponsored by Desert Foothills YMCA. Costume contests for children, family/group and adults will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, and a pet costume contest will be held Sunday, Oct. 28, sponsored by Carefree Pet Resort. Other popular activities include the Bashas’ “Adopt a Pumpkin” patch; a pumpkin pie eating competition, with pies provided by Venues Café; a Harvest Market, featuring vendor goods and autumnal treats; a beer garden featuring craft beers provided by Four Peaks Brewery and wine; culinary food trucks; and a new weekend Haunted Happenings area, where for a $5 fee visitors will enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, a haunted house, corn maze and other family-friendly attractions. Other special events will round out the week.

Based in Arizona, with a workshop and gallery, Villafane is an internationally acclaimed American sculptor who has travelled throughout the globe fashioning exceptional figures and scenes out of pumpkins, sand and snow. Villafane has been called, “the Michelangelo of pumpkin carving,” by Martha Stewart, carved for the president at the White House, and has appeared on numerous national TV programs as well as holding two entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. For information about Ray Villafane and Villafane Studios, visit www.villafanestudios.com.

For more information about the Enchanted Pumpkin Garden event, call 480.488.3686 or visit www.carefreepumpkingarden.com.

