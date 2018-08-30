Pilot Your Way Back to School: 2018 Honda Pilot Elite

by

– By Julia Droz Serafine

It’s that time of year again. Pretty soon our kiddos will be making their way out the door to start a new school year. New outfits, folders, #2 pre-sharpened pencils, plenty of disinfecting wipes and brand-new backpacks, because according to my eight-year-old, having a new backpack every year is a “must!” New friends, old friends, AMAZING teachers and office staff, social media adds and maybe, just maybe, a new family vehicle! Kids are getting older (and bigger), supply lists are getting longer, sporting equipment and musical instruments are plentiful or maybe you’ve added another kid or two to your brood. These all sound like reasonable explanations to go and test drive a 2018 Honda Pilot Elite. Of course, no one will be going anywhere without the obligatory “first day of school” photo post! My girls usually average about 30 shots before we get all eyes open and no hair pulling. What’s your count?

HER Certified provided me an amazing opportunity to test drive the 2018 Honda Pilot Elite. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the body style of the Pilot had taken on a sleeker look. I was never a fan of the “box” shape of years past. To me, the Pilot is a nice mix between a minivan and an SUV. It’s like a perfect child (not that I would know what that’s like). Aside from the Pilot’s beautiful exterior, the first thing that caught my eye inside were the captain’s chairs instead of a standard bench seat. I am seriously obsessed with this feature. This makes shoving, I mean, assisting the kids in and out of the vehicle a delight! A simple push of a button automatically slides the second row forward, effortlessly allowing the oldest to jump to that third row without any complaints (mom win). Not to mention the distance between the two second row captain’s chairs that keeps the car a “hitting, T-shirt pulling, scratch-free zone” for my younger two. All is well in the world.

Although it’s a short drive from our home to the Red Dot Boutique, it gave us plenty of time to enjoy the ride. The panoramic roof, in addition to the sun roof, gave us an awesome view of the incoming monsoon clouds…which lasted about 30 seconds when all eyes switched to the Blue-Ray screen showing Nick Jr.! The multi-informational display is right up front and super easy to go from text, phone call, to music…not all at once, of course!

The flexible cargo space was definitely what we needed after our major back-to-school shopping spree. And since we can’t leave Target without items we “don’t need,” per my husband, with a flip of the reversible cargo lid, we were able to hide, I mean, place the items in the deep space of the trunk. What happens in Target stays in Target.

Driving the Pilot was a treat. Not only did it ride smoothly, its 3.5-liter direct injection V-6 engine produces 280 horsepower, which definitely allows for some pick up. I am most impressed by the amount of safety features within the Pilot. The 2018 Honda Pilot has achieved top ratings from NHTSA and IIHS and is equipped with innovative safety and drivers-assistive technology including Honda Sensing. These features include Lane Keeping Assist System in which the steering wheel actually keeps you “in line,” Cross Traffic Monitor Collision Mitigation Braking System, which brings the car to a stop to avoid frontal collision, and Road Departure Mitigation System, in which the car literally hollers at you if you cross lanes without a signal!

Overall, the 2018 Honda Pilot Elite ranks high on my list of family vehicles. It has a feel of driving a large SUV without it being a large SUV (short girl problems). I appreciate the sleek design and the impressive interior features that accommodate my large and loud crew. Did I mention it has captain’s chairs? Back-to-school supplies doesn’t have to be for students only, take your list into Bell Honda today and check out the Pilot.

Prices starting at $29,516

For more reviews by HER Certified go to www.hercertified.com.

Advertisements