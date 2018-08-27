Student Artists Sought For Hidden in the Hills

by

Information sessions begin Sept. 15

The nonprofit Sonoran Arts League is issuing a “Call for Student Artists” for the 22nd Annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour (HITH) taking place the last two weekends of November. Student artists in grades 6 through 12 from the Phoenix metropolitan area are encouraged to showcase and sell their work at a special youth art studio during the event.

A signature event of Sonoran Arts League, HITH is Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour. This year’s event features 174 professional artists at 44 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Carefree, Cave Creek and North Scottsdale.

The free, self-guided studio tour offers art enthusiasts a rare chance to observe artists at work in their private studios, which are open to the public 10am–5pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16–18 and Nov. 23–25. Each studio also has one or more guest artists who will demonstrate how they create their art while displaying and selling their work.

For more than a decade, the prestigious tour has included local student artists at Youth Art Studio One, but this is the first year that the League is expanding the studio to include young artists from other parts of the Valley.

“Education and mentorship have always been an important part of our mission,” said Pat Bell-Demers, Sonoran Arts League executive director. “Youth Art Studio One not only gives student artists a chance to showcase a variety of paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces, the students receive practical business experience and professional support.”

Sarah Cameron is a multimedia artist who participated as a student in the very first Youth Art Studio One featured by HITH. Now she has come full circle to serve as the League’s student mentor for the tour’s Youth Art Studio One.

“Our goal is to empower student artists by helping them hone their artistic skills and learn everything from how to price their art to how to engage with prospective clients,” Cameron said. “We know that savvy art collectors often like to find emerging artists and follow them as they develop their talent, and we encourage collectors to visit Youth Art Studio One during the Hidden in the Hills tour.”

The Sonoran Arts League will host three special information sessions for student artists: Saturday, Sept. 15, from 1–2pm; Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6–7pm; and Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 6–7pm. The information sessions will take place at the Sonoran Arts League’s Center for the Arts, 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Suite 144, at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek.

For more information, call 480.575.6624, or visit www.hiddeninthehills.org.

