Scottsdale Library Launches Wright Design Exhibit

Opening reception slated for Sept. 21

Valley residents are invited to learn more about the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright’s impact on Arizona architecture through Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona from Sept. 15 – Dec. 31 at the Gallery @ the Library, Scottsdale Civic Center, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard.

“Frank Lloyd Wright believed the United States needed an architecture of its own, but also believed that the dramatically different geographic areas of the country called for designs that were appropriate to their character,” said Margo Stipe, director and curator of collections for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. “He was enchanted by Arizona and said it ‘seems to cry out for a space-loving architecture of its own.’”

The American Institute of Architects has called Wright the “greatest American architect of all time.” Celebrate his work with this exhibition, which features images and artifacts connected to notable Wright-designed buildings in the Grand Canyon State, including Taliesin West in Scottsdale, the David & Gladys Wright House in Phoenix and the Harold Price Sr. House in Paradise Valley.

“Footprints on the Desert offers a brief introduction to Wright’s ideas about how to build in the Southwest,” Stipe said. “Centered around Taliesin West, the architect’s iconic winter home here, the exhibit features designs, built and unbuilt, of what both public and private spaces could be when designed with an appreciation for the brutal power and incredible beauty of the desert. The takeaway, we hope, will be inspiration and the understanding that our living spaces matter — and that so much more is possible than most of what is being built today.”

An opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 21, from 6:30–8pm. The keynote speaker will be Scottsdale architect Vernon Swaback, a Wright apprentice and former director of planning for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. In addition to the reception four free workshops will be offered at the library throughout the exhibitions run, the first of which is scheduled for October 8.

This project was made possible, in part, by the Institute of Museum and Library Services in cooperation with Scottsdale Public Art, the City of Scottsdale, the Arizona Heritage Center and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

For information about the exhibition, visit www.scottsdalepublicart.org and click on the “Temporary Art/Exhibitions” link or call 480.874.4645.

