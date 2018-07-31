What is Feng Shui & Bajaro?

by

By Barbara Kaplan –

Combining Feng Shui with Bajaro is believed to create the perfect combination of harmonizing the environment in which we live and work. For many people today, home and work, is the same which makes it even more important to understand these two philosophies. Together, they are the most powerful method of creating harmony in personal environments for happiness, good health, productivity and success. Actually, this is true for anywhere you are!

These two techniques used together are believed to bring about personal connection and healing of the mind, body and spirit. This happens because we are all reacting to our surroundings whether we are aware of it or not. We are all either healing or hurting all day long. This is influenced by what we see, hear, feel, smell, touch, taste and of course the energy around us.

What is Feng Shui? This Chinese philosophy simply means “wind” and “water,” which as nature addresses is natural to any environment. Whether the energy is clear or blocked will affect the flow of Chi, which is the word used for the healthy or unhealthy energy flow in a space. For example, changing the position of a desk in relation to the door can promote a better flow of energy, which can result in being less distracted or stressed. Feng Shui also focuses on all kinds of materials in the room such as rubber, synthetic fabrics, wood, stone, brick, earth and so on as they either obstruct or assist free flow of good energy around your home and workplace. It is important to know is that there are remedies for all situations to create better Chi.

Bajaro has three elements: Understanding, Acceptance, and Allowing, which create an awareness to the distractions and discomforts as well as the things in our environment that make us feel good. With this awareness we are then able to adjust what is necessary to what feels good to us individually. Most of all by turning inward, which I call the ultimate “interior” design, we can ask ourselves what it is that we need to feel good thus heal in our harmonized environment.

As individuals we must consider the complete experience we have every day. What is the first thing you see in the morning? How does it make you feel? Or the last thing you see at night. How well do you sleep? What is the energy when you walk into your work space?

It becomes more difficult when you are out in public spaces but learning the cues that affect you becomes critical. For instance, when in a restaurant do you carefully select the seat where you will be eating so that you are comfortable, looking in the direction that pleases you, not hearing loud conversation from a nearby table or other distractions.

The key difference of the two philosophies is that:

Feng Shui is about the space. Aligning spaces and objects to facilitate the free flow of positive energies and remove the negativity in the environment. Positive energies are those that move freely in your spaces to bring people good health, happiness, sound relationships and prosperity. Negative energy is stagnant, like from clutter and wrong placement or size of furniture. Once the space is clear there is room for people to live and thrive there.

Bajaro is about the people in the space. It addresses the individual and empowers them to create the spaces in a personal way to express their desires, be comfortable and enjoy living with what they feel is beautiful. Bajaro believes, “If it feels right, it is right.” Bajaro encourages people to have confidence in their taste and style and address the design through their eyes. Bajaro asks the right questions so each person is able to find the right answer for themselves for what they need and how they want to fulfill their lives. For example, what color feels soothing in a space meant for relaxation or what color inspires you in an area used for a creative process?

When you have both the positive energy and personal understanding working together, you have perfection!

Remember, rooms have no feelings, YOU do!

Barbara Kaplan, Allied ASID, IFDA, a Scottsdale based interior designer, creator and author of The Bajaro Method, Rooms Have No Feelings, You Do! and founder and influencer of Barbara’s Picks, a design and lifestyle online resource directory.

Advertisements