What Brings Happiness?

By Paul Witkop –

Actor Jim Carrey said, “I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of, so they can see that it’s not the answer.”

Jesus told us a rather sobering and direct story to help us with this question. He said, “There was a wealthy man whose business was very successful. He asked himself, ‘What should I do for I don’t have enough space to store my goods?’” In other words, God is blessing him with a business that made him a lot of money, so much he doesn’t know what to do with all of it. Then he says, “Here’s what I’ll do. I’ll tear down my storage units and I’ll build larger ones. Then I’ll say to myself, ‘I have so many good things stored up for me. Now rest, eat, drink and be merry.’” But God said to him, “You fool. This night your life will be demanded of you and then to whom will all your things belong?” This is the way it will be for anyone who stores up treasure for himself but is not rich in what matters to God.

That illustration is a sobering one, isn’t it? Is Jesus really right? Is there really more to life than accumulating toys? Is there more than simply being comfortable, popular or powerful? Jesus seems to be challenging us to order our lives around what God believes is most important.

From the very beginning, we discover that God created us for a close relationship with him. He wants us to know his goodness and discover just how generous he is. In Psalm 34:8 he invites us Taste and see that the Lord is good. He wants to bless us and then teach us that there really is something much better than living to satisfy myself. God loves us and then sends us into the world to inspire and love others to realize their God-given potential. When we love someone with the love that God has first given us that person will likely be inspired to love someone too. This is his plan for transforming the world, one person at a time. Jesus challenges us, saying that living any other way is foolish and self-deceiving and will ultimately end in emptiness.

Make it first goal as you establish your fall routine to spend some time listening to God and investigate his love, through the bible and by being part of a church community. You will discover that self-satisfaction is not the goal. Your life of connecting with God and blessing others is what matters to God and will result in your greatest fulfillment. That’s how we were created to live.

