Dog-Eared Review: Super Jax — The Case of the Slimy Scientist

By Melanie Tighe –

Introducing a new style of superhero — meet Super Jax!

Our new hero is a local gal, just like her creator, Tina Swayzee McCright, best known for her Euphoria Lane, H.O.A. mysteries.

In this new cozy mystery, Super Jax — The Case of the Slimy Scientist, we are treated to Jax’s zany origin story, and we meet all of her oddball friends who are determine to “help” her.

It’s a delight to read her madcap adventures of catching a murderer to free her boyfriend, all while figuring out how her new powers work.

A fun read by the pool!

Melanie Tighe, with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix, enjoys reviewing books by local authors. This book and many more by talented Arizona authors are available at Dog-Eared Pages (just south of Bell Road on 32nd Street.)

