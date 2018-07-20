Top Arizona Mixologists Compete In ‘Bar Brawl’ At jade bar

by

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is gearing up for the second round of its fourth annual Bar Brawl at jade bar, where regional mixologists compete in a series of cocktail showdowns, vying for champion bragging rights. The competition kicked off July 15 and continues every Sunday at 8pm through August 26. Resort guests and locals are invited to cheer on the competitors while enjoying music by DJ Hybrid Thirty3 and a menu of “Bar Brawl Bites” and specialty cocktails at happy hour prices. Sanctuary’s executive chef Beau MacMillan and lead mixologist Eddie Aces will emcee the events, and admission is free.

New for 2018: The number of competitors has doubled from eight to 16, reflecting local interest and popularity. And the judging panel will include celebrity hosts from the resort’s 2018 Lunch & Learn program, including TV personality Carl Ruiz; chef James Porter of Prescott’s Terra Farm + Manor; barman extraordinaire Tony Abou-Ganim; and Chicago restauranteur Danny Grant.

The Bar Brawl schedule and featured competitors are as follows: July 15

Piroose Amini, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

Alli Greenhalgh, Second Story Liquor Bar

Matt Allen, Westin Kierland

Conner Barrett, House Brasserie July 22

Fernando Bambaren, Virtu

Bobby Kramer, Brickyard

Lyndsi Hastings-Mundy, Undertow

Travis Garcia, Mountain Shadows July 29

Justin Arellano, The Camby

Christian Beck, Buck and Rider

Ashley Cibor, The Ostrich

Kayla Szeliga, Blue Hound Aug. 5

Dustin Bolin, Truck Shop

Iesha Fairington, Chelsea’s Kitchen

Sam Olguin, Counter Intuitive

Greg Neises, Hotel Valley Ho Aug. 12 – Semi-finals Aug. 19 – Semi-finals Aug. 26 – Championship

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is located at 5700 East McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley. Learn about Sanctuary at www.sanctuaryaz.com or call 480.948.2100 for reservations.

