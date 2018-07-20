Top Arizona Mixologists Compete In ‘Bar Brawl’ At jade bar

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is gearing up for the second round of its fourth annual Bar Brawl at jade bar, where regional mixologists compete in a series of cocktail showdowns, vying for champion bragging rights. The competition kicked off July 15 and continues every Sunday at 8pm through August 26. Resort guests and locals are invited to cheer on the competitors while enjoying music by DJ Hybrid Thirty3 and a menu of “Bar Brawl Bites” and specialty cocktails at happy hour prices. Sanctuary’s executive chef Beau MacMillan and lead mixologist Eddie Aces will emcee the events, and admission is free.
New for 2018: The number of competitors has doubled from eight to 16, reflecting local interest and popularity. And the judging panel will include celebrity hosts from the resort’s 2018 Lunch & Learn program, including TV personality Carl Ruiz; chef James Porter of Prescott’s Terra Farm + Manor; barman extraordinaire Tony Abou-Ganim; and Chicago restauranteur Danny Grant.
The Bar Brawl schedule and featured competitors are as follows:
July 15
Piroose Amini, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
Alli Greenhalgh, Second Story Liquor Bar
Matt Allen, Westin Kierland
Conner Barrett, House Brasserie
July 22
Fernando Bambaren, Virtu
Bobby Kramer, Brickyard
Lyndsi Hastings-Mundy, Undertow
Travis Garcia, Mountain Shadows
July 29
Justin Arellano, The Camby
Christian Beck, Buck and Rider
Ashley Cibor, The Ostrich
Kayla Szeliga, Blue Hound
Aug. 5
Dustin Bolin, Truck Shop
Iesha Fairington, Chelsea’s Kitchen
Sam Olguin, Counter Intuitive
Greg Neises, Hotel Valley Ho
Aug. 12 – Semi-finals
Aug. 19 – Semi-finals
Aug. 26 – Championship
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is located at 5700 East McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley. Learn about Sanctuary at www.sanctuaryaz.com or call 480.948.2100 for reservations.
