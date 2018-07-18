Sugar & The Mint In Concert — Family Camp Out At The Arb

by

The Arboretum at Flagstaff (The Arb) is excited to announce the next performance of the Summer Concert series August 4, 5:30pm, with Northern Arizona’s up-and-coming youth band, Sugar and the Mint. Offering an extra treat after this concert is a Family Camp Out under the stars at The Arb.

Winner of the prestigious 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Music Festival youth competition, Sugar & The Mint play a blend of new old-time, contemporary bluegrass and indie-folk music. After the concert guests are invited to sign up to camp out in the meadow and enjoy s’mores, stars and the sounds of the forest. Doors open at 4:45pm. Families can bring their own folding chairs, blankets and picnics, or enjoy food available from Good Times Rolling Kitchen, local beer from Lumberyard Brewery and wine and cocktails.

Tickets for the concert only are $14 for members, $18 for general public and as always kids under 12 are free. Concert/Camp Out tickets are $55 members/$65 general public for two adults and four kids (under 12) for the combined concert and camp out. To purchase tickets and for more information, call 928.744.1442 or visit www.thearb.org.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff is home to 750 species of plants in gardens, greenhouses and natural habitats and is located 4 miles south of Route 66 on Woody Mountain Road on Flagstaff’s west side.

