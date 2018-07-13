Soar Through The Summer At Sky Zone

by

Sky Zone Peoria and Sky Zone Phoenix will celebrate World Jump Day Friday, July 20. The parks are commemorating the day by offering guests buy-one-get-one free jump passes to kick start the fun from noon–5pm.

Sky Zone provides an active environment in which guests can experience gravity-defying, wall-to-wall areal attractions that include brand classics such as Freestyle Jump, Sky Ladder, SkyJoust, Warped Wall and Foam Zone. The parks also feature some of the brand’s latest and greatest innovations such as Ultimate Dodgeball, where guests can battle it out with friends, a chance for a bouldering experience with Free Climb and an opportunity to test dunking skills with the park’s experience, SkySlam.

Sky Zone Peoria is located at 9040 West Larkspur Drive, Suite 134, Peoria (623.979.4000). Sky Zone Phoenix is located at 4857 East Greenway Road, Suite A, Scottsdale (602.493.5867). For additional information, visit www.skyzone.com.

