Escape The Summer Sun With Indoor Fun

Calling all preschoolers who love their teddy bears! Children ages 6 and under are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear to jump and play with at AZ Air Time trampoline park July 13 for a Teddy Bear Tea Party from 10am–noon. Complimentary iced tea, lemonade and cookies will be served to the children. Coffee will also be served to the parents. Special admission pricing is $6/hour per child. Foam pit and rock wall climbing is included with admission. Jump socks are required.

AZ Air Time is located at 13802 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 145, in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.427.2000 or http://www.azairtime.com.

