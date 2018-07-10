You are here: Home / Community News / PVSchools To Host Job Fair July 11

PVSchools To Host Job Fair July 11

July 10, 2018

The Paradise Valley Unified School District will host a job fair to fill open Education Support Professional (ESP) positions Wednesday, July 11, from 8am–noon at the District Administrative Center, 15002 North 32nd Street in Phoenix.

Prospective candidates should come dressed appropriately to interview the day of the Job Fair.

PVSchools offers a competitive benefits package that includes:

  • Free employee-only medical benefits package (must work 30 hours a week to be eligible)
  • Dental and Vision Insurance
  • Arizona State Retirement System — employer matching pension
  • Paid holidays

Open positions include After School Associates, Bus Aides, Bus Drivers, Childcare Associates, Clerks, Crossing Guards, Facilities & Construction Maintenance Technicians, Nutrition & Wellness Workers, Paraeducators: Special Education, Preschool Aides.

Potential candidates can reach out with questions to Dr. Otstot by phone 602.449.2185 or by email at motstot@pvschools.net.

Visit https://www.pvschools.net/jobfair for information on the job fair. To learn more about the Paradise Valley Unified School District, visit www.pvschools.net.

